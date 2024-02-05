CM Punk's injury to force Adam Pearce to book former champion against Gunther at WrestleMania? Looking at the possibility

CM Punk and Gunther collided on The Road to WrestleMania. Both men exchanged blows during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but neither walked out as the winner. The Straight Edge Superstar suffered worse because of the triceps tear he suffered during an exchange with Drew McIntyre.

Punk confirmed on the following edition of WWE RAW that he was out of WrestleMania 40. The segment ended with McIntyre attacking The Second City Saint’s already injured arm to add insult to injury. It is unknown if the angle will lead to a title win for The Scottish Psychopath.

While on the subject of titles, Gunther will be on WWE RAW tonight to celebrate 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. Could The Ring General be confronted by a former champion in LA Knight to set up a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40?

The former Million Dollar Champion has been dealt blow after blow in high-profile title matches. He failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 due to outside interference.

The Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024 also saw the same conclusion, as Reigns emerged with the title around his waist. It is possible Adam Pearce could sign LA Knight to the red brand in hopes of boosting the WWE RAW's star power amid CM Punk’s absence due to injury.

Gunther to be confronted by former multi-time champion on WWE RAW? Analyzing the potential

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW last week. Kingston was attacked by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci post match. Xavier Woods came out for the save but was taken out by Imperium as well.

With The New Day set to battle Imperium, The Creed Brothers, and DIY in a Fatal Four-Way Match on WWE RAW, it is possible The Ring General could be challenged by Jey Uso for his title on the show tonight. The former multi-time tag team champion is yet to win a singles title in WWE.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

