CM Punk's WWE return to hurt AEW's TV rights? Exploring the chances

CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion has created shockwaves in the pro wrestling industry. It has also reportedly helped WWE set the matrix for negotiating a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for the TV rights of Monday Night RAW.

However, Punk's return will supposedly hurt AEW's TV rights with the network, as the Jacksonville-based promotion is also in the same race. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently the broadcasting partner of All Elite Wrestling, and the deal between both parties will end in the fall of 2024.

Therefore, the Tony Khan-led promotion has also been in talks with the network on several deals, including streaming rights. However, things might not go in AEW's favor, as WWE is leaving no stone unturned to negotiate a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, using CM Punk as the catalyst.

The Stamford-based promotion has used the Straight Edge Superstar as a major factor in its negotiations with WBD. The sports entertainment giant has been using Punk's merchandise sales and social media views as metrics in the pitch. Therefore, it could result in AEW losing the broadcasting rights to the network after 2024.

Not only could it take away All Elite Wrestling's TV rights, but it might also wash away other potential deals and plans that the company was in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery. Hence, Punk's return to WWE has indeed beleaguered Tony Khan and his promotion's TV deals.

Has CM Punk's AEW release backfired on Tony Khan?

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in the realm of pro wrestling. Despite being contentious, he is also one of the most over superstars in the industry. He was fired from AEW back in September this year due to a backstage altercation that took place at the All In pay-per-view.

While a few sections of fans were in favor of this decision, others started rioting against Tony Khan for his decision. Although Punk's AEW exit was controversial, it gave rise to his unfathomable fanbase, with fans rooting for his WWE return every single day.

CM Punk finally did just that and proved to be one of the biggest signings under Triple H's regime. From merchandise sales to social media numbers, the Straight Edge Superstar has proved to be an asset for WWE. He is doing his best to show AEW that it made a huge mistake by releasing him.

With CM Punk moving the needle in WWE, fans have also started bashing Tony Khan for releasing a megastar like him. Besides, Punk's return has also put AEW's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in jeopardy.

What are your thoughts on Punk's departure from AEW and return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!