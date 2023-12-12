CM Punk to seek alliance with top female star ahead of potential Seth Rollins feud? It's not AJ Lee; exploring the possibly

On the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk decided to officially sign with the red brand. While Punk's decision was met with a massive roar from the crowd, he experienced hostility from Seth Rollins, who interrupted the 45-year-old while he was having his moment.

After a brief segment, Punk declared himself for the Royal Rumble and mentioned if he won, he would be coming after Rollins. Given their relationship, WWE is most likely to build a feud between these two.

While both superstars can do plenty of things to make the rivalry exciting, CM Punk could seek the help of a top female superstar to destroy Rollins. The top female superstar in question is not his wife AJ Lee, but Rhea Ripley. After the segment between Rollins and Punk, the latter was spotted backstage with The Judgment Day without Ripley.

The first thing Punk did was he questioned the heel faction about where Ripley was. However, he was met with a cold response from Damian Priest. Regardless, in the coming weeks, or potentially after Royal Rumble, WWE could book a segment that could see Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day helping CM Punk against Seth Rollins.

Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's return

When CM Punk made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans were left very excited. While superstars backstage seemed to have mixed reviews, Punk's comeback has received a positive response. Recently, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman revealed his thoughts on the 45-year-old's return.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman mentioned Punk is doing a good job of putting eyes on the product. The Monster Among Men also added that he has heard from people what Punk is like. However, he will reserve his judgment until he meets him. Strowman said:

"He's doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

When Braun Strowman returns to WWE, it will be interesting to see him and CM Punk share the ring. Until then, fans will look forward to seeing the Best in the World compete against Seth Rollins.

