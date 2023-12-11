CM Punk to take a dig at AEW during contract signing on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight to determine if he will join the Monday show or SmackDown. However, during his meeting with Adam Pearce, he could make another cheeky reference regarding his previous place of employment.

CM Punk had a rather public fallout with the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 that led to his exit, initially retiring from professional wrestling altogether. However, he returned to the sport by joining AEW in 2021 and left two years later after encountering backstage problems. The Straight Edge star has since returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, but his first promo back on WWE RAW received some mixed reactions after fans deemed it overly scripted.

Punk's second appearance on Friday Night SmackDown saw him deliver a promo reminiscent from before, wherein he called out several superstars, addressed the feedback from his RAW promo, and even alluded to the allegations of punching people backstage in AEW. The Voice of the Voiceless could throw more shade at the Jacksonville-based promotion on tonight's Monday show.

While Adam Pearce is discussing Punk's exclusive WWE RAW contract, the latter could subtly reference All Elite Wrestling. Since signing the contract could mean Punk won't be able to go to SmackDown and NXT freely without Adam's clearance, Punk could mention that he won't be allowed to interact with people.

This could be a reference to the former AEW star's time in the company, where he allegedly got involved in several backstage altercations, specifically when there was an edict against any interactions between himself and The Elite.

What did Seth Rollins say about CM Punk before tonight's WWE RAW?

The Voice of the Voiceless doesn't have a definite feud for now, but one star that he has had high tension with him since returning to WWE is Seth Rollins. The latter was seen being incredibly furious during Punk's return at Survivor Series. Since then, both stars have traded shots against each other in promos.

In a recent WWE house show, fans chanted CM Punk's name after Seth Rollins' match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary did not take this kindly and stated he didn't want to talk about Punk and wished the crowd happy holidays instead. He ended his promo by thanking the crowd in attendance and reminding them "who the real best in the world is."

How did CM Punk react to being fired from AEW?

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk was not upset about being fired from AEW and was allegedly even looking forward to being let go from Tony Khan's promotion.

It would be interesting to see which brand CM Punk will choose on tonight's WWE RAW.

