CM Punk to win major title for the first time ever upon potential WWE return? Exploring massive twist

The status of CM Punk remains uncertain despite recent speculations about his potential return to WWE. There have been instances on RAW where Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes seemed to drop hints about Punk possibly rejoining the company. However, recent comments from Shawn Michaels have opened up surprising possibilities, suggesting that Punk might come back on NXT.

This intriguing possibility arose during the NXT No Mercy media call when HBK responded to a question about CM Punk. He seemingly indicated his approval of the potential arrival if he wanted to make his comeback.

Michaels also mentioned that he enjoyed working with Punk and extended an open welcome for Punk's NXT return.

Expand Tweet

However, if this scenario unfolds shortly, it could lead to various dream matches that fans might have never imagined. A run for CM Punk in NXT could see him clash with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, etc. Furthermore, he could challenge Carmelo Hayes to capture his first-ever NXT Championship in the Stamford-based Promotion.

A NXT Championship run for CM Punk could significantly boost the developmental brand, helping elevate their future stars and potentially improving their show ratings.

Did Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes potentially tease CM Punk's arrival in WWE?

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are both currently assigned to WWE RAW. However, in recent episodes of the red brand, The Visionary, and the American Nightmare both have dropped hints suggesting the possible return of the Voice of the Voiceless to WWE.

During a segment, Rhodes seemingly referred to CM Punk's famous dialogue, "The Best in the World," stating that Jey Uso is also one of the Best in the World. The use of Punk's catchphrase caught the attention of fans, especially given the ongoing speculations about a return.

Moreover, on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the Visionary continued to drop similar hints. This was done when Rollins referred to himself as the Best in the World ahead of his Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023.

Expand Tweet

The deliberate use of the "Best in the World" catchphrase by Rollins and Rhodes suggests that the company may be intentionally teasing fans about the possible return of Punk to WWE.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the near future, especially considering that this year's Survivor Series is scheduled to be held in Chicago, adding to the speculation of Punk's return.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.