Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are slated to compete in a tag team title match against The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey will try to capture the championship from the heel duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but their victory could be jeopardized if a top RAW star turns heel and takes Jey Uso out of frustration.

The star in question is Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter may revert to his villainous persona after being a face for 411 days. Owens' last heel run ended on the August 8, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. KO disapproved of Rhodes' decision to recruit Jey Uso to RAW, as The Bloodline had unjustly prevented him and Sami Zayn from winning gold in the past.

Owens showed signs of distress when asked to give thoughts on the upcoming Tag Team Championship bout involving The Judgment Day and the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

While Zayn had conflicting feelings, Owens was not pleased and hinted at a heel turn. At the Fastlane PLE, he could turn heel and assault Jey Uso, costing him his match.

Kevin Owens going after Jey Uso will make for terrific television.

Kevin Owens has an extensive resume in WWE. KO had had his fair share of evil actions. He frequently turns his back by engaging in acts of betrayal against others with whom he shares a strong relationship. Fastlane 2023 could be no different.

WWE has always done an incredible job with long-term storytelling, and there is a great chance here to develop something new and exciting for the tag team division. Owens' current problems are with Jey, so it will be interesting to watch how they affect his relationship with Zayn.

Owens and Zayn are currently among the most over superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. KO is going to turn at some point in the near or distant future. We could witness a remarkable conflict of unparalleled magnitude, potentially signifying the end of a great narrative and Owens and Zayn's friendship.

Let's see what WWE has planned for Fastlane 2023. Is it possible for Cody Rhodes and Jey to overcome the shenanigans of The Judgment Day and secure the Tag Titles, or would there be an unexpected turn of events resulting in Owens turning to his dark side? The answer will be revealed on October 7.