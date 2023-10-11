Cody Rhodes' announcement to change the course of NXT forever? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes will grace NXT tonight with his presence, on a night that's set to be special for all wrestling fans. WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head in what will be a battle for supremacy.

The Stamford-based promotion has not yet announced what Rhodes has in store for tonight's show. It is expected that he will have a special announcement that could change the landscape of NXT.

The American Nightmare could announce that the third brand will be part of Survivor Series WarGames this year, and all three brands would have their inclusion in the aforementioned premium live event.

There is a good possibility of it happening, as WWE has been considering NXT as its third main brand. Including the brand's stars at premium live events could indeed change the landscape and elevate the show.

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and having him on the show is in itself a privilege. Therefore, fans can expect him to be involved in a major segment on tonight's edition of NXT.

Will Cody Rhodes bring Jey Uso to NXT tonight?

WWE has been firing on all cylinders to make tonight's episode of NXT a grand show as it goes to war with AEW Dynamite. The company has announced huge stars for the show tonight, including Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare recently won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane along with Jey Uso. While Cody is announced for NXT tonight, Main Event Jey has not been advertised for the show.

There is however a good possibility that Cody Rhodes will bring the former Bloodline member along with him to NXT tonight. The duo are currently the champions, so it would make complete sense to keep them together.

Moreover, with Jey Uso's popularity at its peak, WWE could capitalize on his red-hot momentum to elevate tonight's episode even further. He is currently one of the most loved superstars in the company, with a huge fan base.

What are your thoughts on Cody appearing on tonight's episode of NXT? Sound off in the comments below!