Cody Rhodes to be assaulted by returning megastar at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Hint: It's not Brock Lesnar

WWE Money in the Bank is fast approaching, and Cody Rhodes seems well-prepared to battle Dominik Mysterio at the event. Fans might expect Brock Lesnar's return during the bout, but the company may have planned a different surprise.

While Brock Lesnar could return to rekindle his ongoing rivalry with Cody Rhodes, another star who could realistically make a comeback is Drew McIntyre, who hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 39. The Scottish Psychopath is heavily rumored to return at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Drew McIntyre could undergo a heel turn once he returns, as he has been a babyface for several years. Fans would love to see him come back as a bad guy, and nothing could be better for him to start his heel run by going against the strongest babyface in the company, Cody Rhodes.

The two stars have also been tag team partners in the past, so the company could use the history between them too. After The Judgment Day assaults The American Nightmare, The Scottish Psychopath could make a mega return to his homeplace to send thrill waves through the arena. While it could seem like he has emerged to help his former partner, he could turn heel and unleash an assault.

The two sides could have an encounter at SummerSlam 2023, where Brock Lesnar could make a comeback, helping McIntyre in the process. This way, Lesnar's rivalry could continue, and Drew could gather heat as well. However, nothing is confirmed, and these are just speculations.

Cody Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

It all started when Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio engaged in a verbal battle during an edition of Miz TV on WWE RAW. After Dominik landed a cheap shot, he sneaked behind Rhea Ripley to officially start a rivalry.

The following week, the two sides had another verbal battle, and The American Nightmare challenged Dom Dom to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Rhea Ripley went ahead and accepted the challenge on Dominik's behalf to set up a match at the upcoming premium live event. The two sides had another round of insults on the latest edition of the red brand, and fans are invested in the upcoming confrontation.

While Cody Rhodes has continued to wear a protective cast around his arm, he hasn't been selling the injury as much as he should. So is his arm injury fake? Check it out right here.

