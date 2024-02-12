Cody Rhodes to attack former WWE Champion on RAW tonight? Exploring potential pre-WrestleMania feud

Cody Rhodes is being advertised for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The American Nightmare was involved in a Bull Rope Match with Shinsuke Nakamura last week on the red brand. Rhodes won the battle, but was taken out by a former WWE Champion in a post-match assault.

The superstar who took out Rhodes was none other than his former tag team partner, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has made enemies with almost every major babyface on the red brand. He previously caused CM Punk’s triceps injury by attacking his arm in the Rumble match, and again aggravated it with an attack on WWE RAW.

It is possible Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could cross paths on the red brand tonight. The post-show angle from last week saw Sami Zayn come to the aid of Rhodes against McIntyre and Nakamura. Surely, Cody wouldn't have forgotten McIntyre's post match attack and would be looking for an opportunity to get his hands on The Scottish Warrior. Fans might then see Rhodes and McIntyre engage in a brawl only for Adam Pearce to book them in tag team action also involving Zayn and Nakamura tonight if the latter two also get involved.

Rhodes versus McIntyre could’ve been a feud for Elimination Chamber if not for The Scottish Warrior’s involvement in the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber match. For those unaware, the former two-time WWE Champion defeated AJ Styles to punch his ticket to the premium live event.

Drew McIntyre takes credit for Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania route

Seth Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship, but The American Nightmare picked Roman Reigns as his opponent during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. Triple H confirmed the match on social media.

The following night on WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre beat AJ Styles to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The 38-year-old star told Byron Saxton in a post-match exclusive interview, he was responsible for Rhodes picking Roman Reigns over Seth Rollins.

"The Cody Rhodes situation I talked about, I injured Punk in the Rumble, sacrificed myself so Cody could finish the story. He messed around for a bit, I had to mess him up a bit till he made the right decision. Seth tried to be selfish, and forced Cody to go with him, that's not what the fans wanted. I always want to give the fans what they want, and if I had to take the hard way to the main event to WrestleMania, that's what I'm gonna do..." [0:42 - 1:13]

Watch the clip below:

It remains to be seen what DM Hunk will do on WWE RAW this week.

