Cody Rhodes to bring surprise backup with him on SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Cody Rhodes will be present on SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare is likely to confront The Bloodline in the build-up to his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Cody certainly knows that he will be walking into enemy territory this Friday.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner is no stranger to facing off against overwhelming odds. He might show up with a surprise backup against The Bloodline. It is possible Cody could bring the Creed Brothers as his backup against the Samoan faction.

Brutus and Julius Creed had come to The American Nightmare’s aid against Shinsuke Nakamura on the December 11, 2023, episode of RAW. The duo might show up unannounced on SmackDown this week to help Cody fend off The Bloodline as well.

Their last televised appearance transpired on the February 19, 2024, episode of WWE Main Event. The Creed Brothers picked up the win against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger that night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Cody Rhodes could unite the SmackDown locker room against The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been calling the shots on SmackDown for the past three years. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have run roughshod over the entire locker room without mercy. The Rock’s involvement in the heel faction only seems to make things worse for the blue brand.

With that being said, Cody Rhodes could be the one person to unite the whole locker room against The Bloodline. The American Nightmare was instrumental in bringing Jey Uso to RAW. He could rally superstars from both brands to put up a fight against the heel faction.

There is no denying that The Rock’s inclusion has made the Samoan faction more powerful than it has ever been. The Great One is one of the most popular superstars of all time. Additionally, he wields greater executive power than WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

What SmackDown has in store for fans this week remains to be seen.

