Cody Rhodes to cause a massive title change on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, could cause The Judgment Day to lose their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day will defend against The Creed Brothers. The duo won a Tag Team Turmoil match, earning them a well-deserved opportunity to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This highly anticipated championship bout is scheduled to take place tonight.

Tonight, Cody Rhodes could assist The Creed Brothers in securing victory over Judgment Day and claiming the tag team championship. This is because Brutus and Julius Creed came to Rhodes' rescue during the previous episode, preventing him from being subjected to a severe beating at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rhodes main-evented that episode against Nakamura. The match, however, took an unexpected turn when Nakamura used the red mist, resulting in Rhodes winning by disqualification. Following the culmination of the bout, Nakamura persisted in his attack on Cody, but fortunately, the Creed Brothers came to his rescue.

One potential reason for their decision to save Rhodes might be their title match against Judgment Day on tonight's episode. The American Nightmare is a prominent name on RAW who also holds a grudge against the heel side. He may help Brutus and Julius, reciprocating the favor from last week and assisting them in securing the tag team titles.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds on RAW. At this point, it's just conjecture. Let's wait and watch.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in history. A major reason for this is that two captivating stories involving two huge names are happening concurrently. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have unequivocally announced their participation and their relentless pursuit of the main event at the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2024.

While CM Punk was away for nine years, Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, gaining the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. Regrettably, Rhodes and his supporters were left disappointed as The American Nightmare fell short against Reigns. Since then, fans have held out hope that Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40, and it may all begin with winning the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match.

