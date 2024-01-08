Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and 6 other WWE Superstars announced for the Royal Rumble matches so far

Royal Rumble 2024 is WWE's next premium live event, set to broadcast on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event already seems set to be memorable, especially after the recent announcement of Roman Reigns' Fatal Four Way match for this show.

For those unaware, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal title against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. This match resulted after the actions of The Bloodline in the main event of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

However, besides this, Royal Rumble this year will also feature its traditional battle royals, with both the men and women competing in their respective over-the-top rope matches, with the winner earning a title shot for WrestleMania 40.

As of writing, WWE has also announced big names for this match, which surely generates a significant buzz for the event. Talking about the Men's Royal Rumble match, this year, the traditional match will feature the winner of last year's Rumble match, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will make another attempt to finish his story.

On the other hand, almost a decade later, CM Punk is set to participate in the Men's traditional match after his sensational comeback at Survivor Series 2023.

Not only this, but the names of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Lashley are also confirmed for the match. WWE announced the King of Strong Styles's participation in its Preview Special 2024, whereas The All Mighty declared his entry on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Confirmed participants of the Women's Royal Rumble match so far

Similar to the Men's Rumble match, WWE has also confirmed four participants for this year's Women's traditional match at the upcoming PLE. The list was initiated with Bayley, who revealed her entry in the match on the December 15, 2023 episode of the blue brand.

Later on, Nia Jax became the second contestant to declare her entry as the Irresistible Force made the announcement on the December 18, 2023 edition of RAW. Along with Nakamura's participation announcement, WWE also announced Becky Lynch for the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, as The Man will once again try to win the traditional match in 2024.

As of writing, the latest addition to the list is Bianca Belair, who unveiled her entry on the January 5, 2024 episode of the blue brand.

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how Royal Rumble 2024 will unfold and who will emerge as the winner of its traditional matches.

