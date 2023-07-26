Cody Rhodes to compete at NXT: The Great American Bash? What WWE fans need to know!

Cody Rhodes’ WWE run has been amazing thus far. The American Nightmare is one of the top merchandise sellers on the roster today. He is set to wrestle at WWE’s next big premium live event within a few days, and no, we're not talking about Summer Slam.

NXT: The Great American Bash will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023, and it is worth noting that Cody Rhodes will be associated with the event in a major capacity. The 38-year-old star might be doing the voiceover for the July 30th premium live event’s Cold Open.

"I’m gonna do something for NXT Great American Bash here. I think maybe it’s just a voiceover but, getting ready to do that." [H/T Ringside News]

With that said, another RAW star will compete at NXT: The Great American Bash. The person is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star will put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a triple-threat match.

The match was added to the updated NXT: The Great American Bash card this week on the former black and gold brand. Wes Lee confronted Dom Dom and told him to put his championship on the line on the show.

Mustafa Ali interrupted the segment. Ali blamed Lee for costing him their match against each other. The 28-year-old star was originally supposed to defend his title against Ali, but Dominik Mysterio took the title away from him last week on NXT.

It remains to be seen if the World’s Most Dangerous Man will manage to retain his title one more time next Sunday. Dominik has been winning singles matches ever since he lost his match against Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank.

Cody Rhodes will be in action at WWE SummerSlam

The American Nightmare will take on Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at the August 5th premium live event. The two superstars are 1-1 against each other. Rhodes won the first encounter at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Lesnar emerged as the winner in their second match at Night of Champions.

The Beast will be on RAW next week for a final face-off with The American Nightmare before SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will get the decisive win next Saturday.

