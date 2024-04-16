Cody Rhodes could have an emotional moment with 10-time WWE champion at the end of Backlash 2024 if things go to plan

Cody Rhodes is heading into the 2024 Backlash as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but one of his close friends could be following his path soon. With the major stakes in store, it's only possible that emotions could run wild at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

At WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest successfully cashed in against Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. On the RAW after 'Mania episode, Jey Uso won the four-way match against Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to be The Judgment Day's member's challenger at Backlash 2024. The title match could end with many possibilities, and one of them could be Jey winning the title. Due to his history with Cody Rhodes, it's only expected to be an emotional affair if it does happen.

Cody Rhodes could join Jey Uso to celebrate if the latter wins

One of the biggest things to happen in wrestling recently is Cody Rhodes' storyline of finishing the story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and defeating Roman Reigns. If there's anybody who understands how much winning the Heavyweight title is for Jey, it will be his former tag team partner.

Jey began his journey in WWE as a tag team brother to his brother Jimmy Uso, and it was only in the latter parts of 2023 that the twins split. Cody has been an important piece in Jey's journey as a singles star and his rise to the main event spot.

Cody Rhodes was the first person to welcome Jey Uso on WWE RAW

After Jimmy betrayed his brother at the 2023 SummerSlam, Jey initially left the Stamford-based promotion. However, he later joined Monday Night RAW after being chosen by Cody.

Due to Jey's association with The Bloodline, not many people trusted him and some even became his enemies. Still, Rhodes welcomed him with open arms and was on his side while getting situated as a singles star. Both stars even became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions for a short time.

Jey Uso played a huge part in Cody Rhodes becoming WWE Champion

Many people got involved between Cody and Roman's feud en route to WrestleMania 40. The Bloodline were the first few people, but Rhodes could rely on people like Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey.

One of the first interruptions present during the Undisputed Championship match at WrestleMania was Jimmy's attempts to save his cousin, but Jey ensured this wouldn't happen by spearing him from the ramp. Not only was Jey able to provide support to Cody in his quest to be the champion, but many more.

