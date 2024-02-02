Cody Rhodes to find backup in promising stars against The Bloodline on SmackDown? Exploring the likelihood

Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline are set for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare will show up on the blue brand just days after he became the fourth superstar in WWE history to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

Fans are anticipating a confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns to officially kick off their feud for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the road to WrestleMania 40. While Rhodes has told Seth Rollins he’ll think about his offer to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, Rhodes versus Reigns II seems to be the direction for the Biggest Show of the Year.

The American Nightmare might need to consider bringing in the cavalry if he intends on facing The Bloodline all by himself this Friday. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams could show up as backups to even the odds against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

However, that likely won’t happen because of the current storyline involving Trick-Melo Gang and Ilja Dragunov. NXT has heavily teased a heel turn for Hayes in the build to Vengeance Day. Fans might have to wait till this Sunday to find out if Melo was the one who took out his partner.

Will Seth Rollins show up during Cody Rhodes’ segment on SmackDown?

Seth Rollins proposed a massive match-up between himself and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40.

The Visionary asked his longtime rival to pick him for a World Heavyweight Championship match in the main event of WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns.

Rhodes didn’t decline the challenge or accept, telling the champion he’d think about the proposition.

It is possible Rollins could interrupt both Rhodes and Reigns this Friday to turn up the drama and excitement on the road to WrestleMania.

Below is the rest of the card for SmackDown:

Bayley picks her WrestleMania opponent

Logan Paul returns to the blue brand

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

