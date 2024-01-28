Cody Rhodes to find an unlikely ally to help him dethrone Roman Reigns? Analyzing the prospects

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made history by becoming the third WWE Superstar to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches. Entering at #15, Rhodes managed to stay in the match till the end and defeat CM Punk to register a historic win.

With this victory, The American Nightmare will main-event WrestleMania 40 and also have the opportunity to face a champion of his choice. Based on his actions after winning the Royal Rumble, it's pretty clear Rhodes will go after Roman Reigns to finish his story.

However, unlike last time, this time Cody Rhodes might find an unexpected ally who could help him beat The Tribal Chief. At WrestleMania 40, WWE can present an angle that can show Solo Sikoa turning his back on Reigns, and helping Rhodes win his first title in WWE.

The reason why Sikoa can turn his back on Roman Reigns can be attributed to him being tired of constantly helping the latter win matches. Hence, Sikoa could betray Reigns, and look to start a rivalry with him to become The Tribal Chief. While the mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE books something along these lines.

Wrestling veteran slams WWE for booking Cody Rhodes to win the 2024 Royal Rumble

When Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, it sent a wave of excitement through the WWE Universe. One of the reasons why fans were happy to see Rhodes win was because they knew he would now get an opportunity to finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

However, Rhodes winning the Rumble did not sit well with wrestling veteran Matt Morgan. During an appearance on Gigantic Pop, Morgan mentioned he wanted CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble. He said:

"Cody's super over. So, like, I wanted Punk to win, obviously. For the most part, I think most people did. But he is so da*n over that you can't go wrong having him go over. The reason I say that is because, this sounds so weird, that was the weakest part of the night to me, was Cody going over in the Royal Rumble. He didn't need to. He didn't need to. And it was a chance to make Punk get over and put precedence on what's perceived in the WWE as a secondary title, which is Seth Rollins' title at the moment on RAW."

Morgan further added:

"It would've created way more importance on that title. Are you kidding me? Everybody and their grandmother knows that it's going to be Cody versus Roman, some fashion or form, at WrestleMania. Rock on night one, Cody on night two. Great, good story. We all know it. So, he didn't need it is all I'm saying. I thought Punk, I don't think he needed it, but he kinda needed." [0:44 - 1:43]

Check the video here:

While Morgan isn't pleased with Cody Rhodes' victory, it will be interesting to see what The American Nightmare has to say on RAW.

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Tell us in the comment section.

