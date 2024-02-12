Cody Rhodes to get injured and replaced by 16-time champion against Roman Reigns? Exploring why it's not The Rock 

Cody Rhodes has challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare may not even make it to the event due to a potential injury. This could lead to WWE replacing him with a 16-time champion in his match against The Tribal Chief.

The superstar in question is not The Rock but Reigns' former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. As fans saw, The Visionary was interrupted by Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event last week. The duo then got involved in a war of words, firing multiple verbal volleys at each other.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is currently at loggerheads with The Rock, given how things unfolded at the Kickoff press event. This may result in The Brahma Bull taking The American Nightmare out right before his high-profile WrestleMania clash against Roman Reigns.

The Rock could join forces with The Bloodline and lay waste to Rhodes, injuring him in the process. This potential angle could then result in Seth Rollins stepping in to replace Rhodes, pulling off double duty at The Show of Shows.

Given that Rollins was incensed by the fact that The Rock had slapped Rhodes, it would make sense for The Visionary to replace Cody should he be taken out by The Great One.

However, this is mere speculation and fans will have to wait and see how things transpire on the Road to WrestleMania.

Wrestling veteran feels Cody Rhodes will be "done" if he loses to Roman Reigns

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes has been locked in for the main event of WrestleMania 40. While many believe that Cody will finally defeat The Tribal Chief to realise his dreams, there have been murmurs of The American Nightmare succumbing to Reigns once again as WWE wants the latter to break Hulk Hogan's record.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran, Matt Morgan, believes that Rhodes' career will be over if he fails to usurp Reigns at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said that Rhodes will not be able to come back from another loss against the former Big Dog, before claiming that his career will be done if he loses his match at WrestleMania 40.

"No, he can't come back from it either, I'll argue. If he doesn't win the title, they're done, he's done," he said.

Will Cody finally finish his story in April or will it be the same old story of Reigns retaining his title due to interference by his family members? Only time will tell.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

