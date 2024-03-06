Cody Rhodes to get pinned at WrestleMania 40 after his former tag team partner interferes in the match? Chances explored

While it is still not confirmed, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are likely to compete on both nights of WrestleMania 40. They look seemingly set to accept The Rock's challenge for a tag team match on Night One, which would also see Roman Reigns wrestle twice over the weekend.

However, with The Bloodline in control of the situation, Rhodes and Rollins are in more danger. They are surrounded by enemies, most of whom are related to their potential opponents on Night One of WrestleMania 40. However, their fate could be sealed by someone who is not related to Reigns or The Rock.

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. This means that The Scottish Warrior will have some level of interest in the potential tag team match on Saturday. He may even show up and attack The Visionary, thus taking him out of the contest.

Cody Rhodes would be left on his own as Roman Reigns and The Rock would easily defeat him. The American Nightmare could get pinned by The Great One without it doing too much damage to his stock, as long as WWE ends WrestleMania 40 the right way.

Expand Tweet

This gives The Bloodline an even more striking sense of inevitability, especially with The Rock around. The odds will be stacked in Reigns' favor, while Rhodes has to fight like he has never done before. The American Nightmare would not even have Rollins in his corner, who would turn his entire focus on defending his World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre on Night Two.

However, through all the adversity, Cody Rhodes must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It is the only way this story can end, especially after being pinned by The Rock on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

How Cody Rhodes can dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

If the babyfaces lose the proposed tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40, the main event of Night Two will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." This is what would make Roman Reigns the favorite against Cody Rhodes, but it could lead to one of the most cathartic moments in WWE history.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare can call upon an army of superstars wronged by The Bloodline to stop them from interfering. The lineup of Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens is quite decent, even without Seth Rollins, who might not be the World Heavyweight Champion at that time.

Either way, Cody Rhodes will come to WrestleMania 40 prepared, even if he loses on Night One. It most probably looks like The American Nightmare's story is getting finished this year.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE