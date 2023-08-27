Cody Rhodes to get an unexpected visit from WWE star on RAW? Major feud could be in the works

WWE SmackDown this week was a heartbreaking show that paid tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, two former world champions who tragically passed away this past week. While the focus was on honoring the fallen greats, movement was made on other stories.

Not only that, but a handful of matches were confirmed for the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event. Interestingly, it was also revealed that Cody Rhodes will be appearing on the show, but not in a proper bout. Instead, he will appear on a talk show.

The American Nightmare will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. The exact purpose of this move hasn't yet been revealed yet. There is seemingly no story between the two as of yet. That could change come Monday Night RAW, however.

Depending on what WWE's aim is for the eventual segment, Grayson Waller could potentially appear on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. He could then antagonize The American Nightmare in some way.

Be it a verbal spat of some kind or even a surprise attack, Waller messing with Cody could make their impending face-to-face meeting on the talk show all the more compelling. From there, their Payback segment could even potentially transition into a match. While nothing is certain, don't be shocked to see the cocky Australian appear on the red brand this week.

A handful of big-time matches have been announced for WWE RAW

While it remains to be seen whether or not Grayson Waller will appear on Monday Night RAW, we do know of many other stars set to appear on WWE's longest-running weekly program.

In total, four matches have been announced for the upcoming show, all with their own stories steaming ahead. The most notable bout is a Falls Count Anywhere Match that will see Becky Lynch battle Zoey Stark, prior to The Man taking on Trish Stratus in a steel cage at Payback. Lynch and Stratus have been at odds for months now.

Another key bout will see Ludwig Kaiser, of Imperium, go one-on-one with the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. Both men have been riding a wave of momentum lately, with more screen-time and victories behind them than either had in quite some time.

WWE RAW will also see The New Day, who recently returned to television, battle The Viking Raiders. Lastly, "Big" Bronson Reed will go one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa. That bout was set up during the most recent edition of RAW Talk.