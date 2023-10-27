Cody Rhodes to go after unexpected championship in WWE? Analysing the chances

Cody Rhodes hasn’t won a singles championship in WWE since 2012. He last held the tag team titles with Jey Uso in 2023. The pair lost the championship to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a title rematch on the October 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It is possible that the American Nightmare could go after an unexpected championship in WWE. The title in question is the NXT North American Championship. Rhodes is still in a feud with The Judgment Day, and he can potentially challenge Dominik Mysterio for the title after Crown Jewel 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes will square off against Damian Priest in singles action at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The match was booked this past Monday on RAW, and the aftermath saw Priest injure Rhodes’ ankle with a steel chair.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship against Nathan Frazer at Halloween Havoc Night 2 on October 31. The pair have been in a heated feud over several weeks.

What happened after Cody Rhodes won his last singles title in WWE?

Cody Rhodes defeated Ezekiel Jackson to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 12, 2011, episode of SmackDown.

Two months later, at the Hell in a Cell event, Rhodes debuted the iconic white strap IC Title belt.

He successfully defended the title against John Morrison, Booker T, and Big Show before dropping the championship to the World’s Largest Athlete at WrestleMania 28, ending his Intercontinental Championship reign at 234 days.

It remains to be seen if the American Nightmare will win a singles title in WWE in the near future.

