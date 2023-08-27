Cody Rhodes had a grueling weekend following Bray Wyatt tribute on WWE SmackDown: All you need to know

Since Cody Rhodes made his WWE return, he has experienced a lot of success. While there are several reasons behind Rhodes' run at the top, one major reason is his ability to be a workhorse. An example of the same could be seen with The American Nightmare's busy schedule this weekend.

On Friday, Cody Rhodes appeared on SmackDown to pay his tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. During the show, Rhodes also cut a promo describing the greatness of Funk. Later that night, the 38-year-old defeated Austin Theory in a dark match on the blue brand.

The next day, Rhodes rearranged his schedule to appear at an autograph signing session in Texas. Later, he was also present at a live show in Missouri where The American Nightmare registered a victory over Damian Priest. While his busy weekend ended there, he will also appear on Monday Night RAW.

This work schedule of Cody Rhodes is a testament to the success he has achieved in WWE. While his passion for wrestling can be seen in his grueling schedule, Rhodes rearranging his autograph sessions also shows that he is very appreciative of his fans.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed what he misses from his time at AEW

Before Cody Rhodes could make his WWE return, the 38-year-old was a founding member of AEW, where he became a household name. In the Tony Khan-led promotion, Rhodes experienced success and made a place in the hearts of wrestling fans after classic matches with the likes of Chris Jericho, MJF and his brother Dustin Rhodes.

However, of all his memories from AEW, Cody Rhodes recently revealed what he misses the most. During the WWE After the Bell podcast, Rhodes mentioned he missed having an office at every show. While he admitted to not doing a lot of work from the office, he missed hanging out with his co-workers there. Rhodes said:

“If I missed anything from my time away, and that was such a fun time, gosh it was such a fun time. I think the only thing I missed and I have said this before is that I had an office in every building. I had an office, and in that office was some of the most fun. No business was being done. Maybe 5% business and it was probably Brandi doing the business. The other 95% was me and my buddies.”

Like his time at AEW, Rhodes is doing a good job of making a unique mark in the hearts and minds of fans. While he tasted defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, since then he has been successful against Dominik Mysterio and Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhodes.

What's next for the American Nightmare on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.