Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking confession explained: What he may have meant when he told Roman Reigns, "Not at WrestleMania"

Cody Rhodes has a second chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, when he will clash against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Title showdown. The match was officially announced during the controversial WrestleMania Kickoff press event, where The Rock slapped The American Nightmare after he challenged The Tribal Chief and targeted the Samoan dynasty.

However, on SmackDown, just before this press event, Cody Rhodes had confessed in front of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline that he would not finish his story at WrestleMania 40. This led to many fans believing that Cody might not have chosen Roman Reigns for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite this, as now the match of Reigns vs Rhodes is official, it seems like the confession made by The American Nightmare mentioning 'not WrestleMania' has a larger intention.

This belief arises due to the preceding statement made by Dusty's son before the said confession where he asked Roman Reigns what finish the story means to him.

Here, Cody mentioned that finishing his story has two different distinctions. One is just about winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from Reigns, and the other is to take away everything from the Samoan star. So it seems like the word 'not WrestleMania' means that Cody will not take away everything from The Tribal Chief at The Shows of the Shows, as WrestleMania might only initiate the slow burn of this process.

This eventually means that The American Nightmare might still want to win the Undisputed Title. This is also why he challenges Roman Reigns at the 'Mania XL press event.

Roman Reigns warns Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins before Elimination Chamber Perth

At Elimination Chamber Perth, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled to be part of The Australian edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. As we are just a few days away from the PLE, The Tribal Chief has recently issued a warning to Rhodes and Rollins in a video message.

This video was uploaded on Roman Reigns' official Twitter(X) account, where the Bloodline Leader was seen with Paul Heyman. Here, Roman confirmed his absence from the show and further issued a warning to The American Nightmare and The Visionary.

The Samoan star stated that the only words that come out from their mouth must just be to acknowledge the Undisputed Champion. It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold at Elimination Chamber 2024 when Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appear on The Waller Effect.