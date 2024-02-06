Cody Rhodes to introduce another twist? Massive Elimination Chamber match - 3 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is highly anticipated among the fans, especially for the presence of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been trending online since the previous edition of SmackDown, where the Rock seemingly replaced him in a showdown against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This resulted in a massive trend of #WeWantCody on social media.

Besides this, the company has also announced some major segments for this episode. With that said, let's discuss three surprises that might unfold on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3. Multiple superstars might confront Gunther during his celebration on RAW

One of the surprises that might unfold in tonight's episode of WWE RAW could see Gunther getting confronted by multiple challengers. For those who might not know, the Ring General recently surpassed 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. As a result of this incredible achievement, the Stamford-based promotion has announced a celebration segment for this historic number.

A celebration on WWE television rarely goes well, as it's usually crashed by one or more superstars. However, in this scenario, it's likely that not only one but multiple stars might confront the Imperium Leader. This could result in Adam Pearce announcing an Elimination Chamber title defense for Gunther.

The reason why this will come as a surprise is because there are reports that the IC Champion is likely to miss this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event due to travel issues.

#2. Bayley might cost Kabuki Warriors their tag title defense

Another surprise that fans might witness on tonight's show could be the arrival of Bayley, who could potentially cost the Kabuki Warriors their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. This possibility arises as the 2024 Women's Rumble winner challenged Iyo Sky on a recent SmackDown after getting betrayed by Damage CTRL.

To heat up the rivalry, Bayley might make an unexpected appearance tonight and cost the Kabuki Warriors their tag titles. This would ultimately lead to Kayden and Katana reclaiming their titles.

#1. Cody Rhodes might refuse to challenge Seth Rollins after his bull rope match on RAW

One of the biggest surprises that might unfold on tonight's episode of the red brand could see Cody Rhodes introducing another twist in his current storyline by disclosing that he will not challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

This scenario might unfold after The American Nightmare emerges victorious in his Bull rope match against Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match, Rollins might confront him and advise him to make his WrestleMania decision.

This could lead to Rhodes announcing that he will not challenge Rollins at WrestleMania 40. If he changes his mind, there's a chance he will confront Roman Reigns and The Rock on the next episode of SmackDown.

Also, if this scenario unfolds, then surely the social media trend of #WeWantCody will be a major factor behind this surprise announcement on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

