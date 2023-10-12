Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to lose their titles to 3-time champions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown could see a massive title change this week as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could drop their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to three-time champions.

The tag team in question is none other than The Street Profits. As you may know, The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WWE Fastlane 2023.

The babyface duo will now put their titles on the line against The Judgment Day in a rematch next week on RAW. However, Rhodes and Jey could lose their titles just days before the scheduled defense.

Meanwhile, Street Profits and Bobby Lashley suffered a big loss against LWO at Fastlane. However, things could turn around big time for the former Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown. It wouldn't be surprising if Bobby Lashley pulled some strings backstage to get the Profits a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

If so, The All Mighty could further make his presence felt in the potential championship match to help Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins prevail over Rhodes and Uso to win the belts on WWE SmackDown.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown this Friday?

The post-Fastlane episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 13, 2023.

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make his highly-anticipated return on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Moreover, The Game, Triple H will also make an appearance to make a big announcement.

The only match announced for the event so far will see Pretty Deadly lock horns with Brawling Brutes in a tag team encounter. It will be interesting to see if Sheamus makes his return during the aforementioned match to help his team win the encounter.

Additionally, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, The Bloodline, and more are also expected to be featured on the show. Overall, fans should expect an exciting and riveting edition of SmackDown on Friday night. How will things unfold following Roman Reigns' comeback? We will have to wait for Friday's show for answers.

Are you excited about the post-Fasltane episode of SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE