Cody Rhodes should leverage age-old friendship with a Bloodline member in WWE 

In the days preceding WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes accidentally uploaded an old photograph of his New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) days while posting a teaser for a Monday Night RAW episode on March 18, 2024. Rhodes swiftly took the photograph down. However, the WWE Universe had already laid eyes on the image that showcased him in his Bullet Club gear.

The Bullet Club was one of the most impressive factions in the Japanese pro wrestling scene, with The Bloodline's Tama Tonga being one of its founding members. Although The American Nightmare had to leave the Bullet Club behind, he had to make his exit because he was starting AEW along with Tony Khan. However, here is why the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion should make use of his age-old friendship to strengthen the tides in his favor.

Stomping on the weak link of The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes holding his Bullet Club photograph close enough to accidentally post it means that he deeply cared about the group. The Bloodline has always been a permanent obstacle in his path. However, if The American Nightmare gets Tama Tonga on his side, then he will gain a huge tactical advantage.

The Bloodline is very unstable right now since both Roman Reigns and The Rock are on a hiatus. Moreover, Solo Sikoa also thrashed Jimmy Uso with Tonga’s help and threw him out of the Samoan faction. Thus, winning Tonga over would be easy for the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion currently. Moreover, WrestleMania XL has already showcased how just one man at the right place and at the right time can make all the difference.

Cody Rhodes got a unique 'Shield' at WrestleMania XL

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins played a pivotal role in helping Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Rollins’ entry in the squared circle did not dispatch either Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or The Tribal Chief. However, Seth's presence saved Cody from a steel chair hit which eventually resulted in Reigns’ loss after he received three Cross Rhodes.

If Cody Rhodes teams up with Tama Tonga, then he will have another ally to stand with against The Bloodline. Tonga has already proved his strength in NJPW and is also a tag team specialist. As far as Cody is concerned, the need for another fighter on his side becomes even more important, considering that his feud with The Final Boss remains unfinished.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson threatened Cody Rhodes once again

Cody Rhodes received a threat from Dwayne Johnson on the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL. While The Rock congratulated Rhodes for winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, he also said that he would still be coming after Rhodes since their feud was far from over.

Dwayne Johnson recently showcased his strength to The American Nightmare by thrashing him backstage in Chicago on an episode of RAW and winning the tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Moreover, it took The Undertaker to finally get The Rock out of Rhodes’ way on Night Two. The Final Boss also has a lot of administrative power as a TKO Group Holdings board member.

If The American Nightmare gets Tama Tonga on his side, then Tonga can possibly warn Rhodes of any future surprise attacks that The Rock will be making. Moreover, the former Bullet Club allies can also fight together and put a permanent end to The Bloodline and destroy it from the inside.

