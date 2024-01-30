Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble? Analyzing the chances

After having a historic victory on Saturday's Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes is all set to kick off tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes emerged as the victor of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match after eliminating CM Punk in the end. Besides this, the company has also announced that The American Nightmare will kick off tonight's edition of WWE RAW after getting a gigantic victory at the Royal Rumble.

However, during this segment, Rhodes might make a surprise declaration that he is moving to SmackDown. The potential belief arises after Cody already cleared his intention to challenge Roman Reigns once again for WrestleMania 40 just after winning the Rumble match.

So, as The Tribal Chief is presently assigned to the blue brand, this might cause the company to move The American Nightmare to the Friday Nights. One of the major reasons behind the same is that both stars will be involved in a full-fledged feud ahead of the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

So, on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody might clear that he is moving to SmackDown as he chose the Undisputed Universal Champion for WrestleMania this year.

Moreover, not only Rhodes but Bayley might also switch her brand if she chose Rhea Ripley for the WrestleMania title match.

What else is announced for tonight's edition of WWE RAW

Besides Cody Rhodes' kick-off segment, the Stamford-based promotion has also confirmed multiple high-profile matches and segments.

This includes Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against #DIY. Likewise, Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Champion against Kofi Kingston.

After suffering a loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk is advertised to appear in the aftermath edition of the red brand as he might address his future on the Road to WrestleMania. Jey Uso will also seen in action when he competes against the Big Bronson Reed in tonight's WWE RAW.

These are the five things announced for WWE RAW tonight:

CM Punk advertised to appear

Damian Priest and Finn Balor (c) vs. #DIY for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for Intercontinental Title

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

The fallout from the Royal Rumble

Overall, it will be interesting to witness how things will shape in tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, especially considering the aftermath of the edition of Royal Rumble.

