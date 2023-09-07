Cody Rhodes to make SmackDown return but not challenge Roman Reigns? Another blockbuster feud could be in the works

The future of Cody Rhodes on RAW has been a subject of discussion since Adam Pearce informed Jey Uso that a RAW Superstar would be traded to SmackDown as compensation for the latter joining the red brand. While it's unclear which talent will go to the blue brand, many believe it will be The American Nightmare.

If this happens, the WWE Universe will expect Cody Rhodes to feud with Roman Reigns. Since losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes has won every feud he has been involved in. Hence, fans want to see him end his 'story' by winning the world title. However, there is a chance the company might have something else in mind for the former Intercontinental Champion.

If and when Rhodes arrives on SmackDown, there is a chance he could face Grayson Waller on the blue brand. The American Nightmare and Waller had a run-in at Payback, which did not end in the best of ways. This is one reason why WWE could book a feud between the two.

If WWE chooses to book the abovementioned rivalry, it would be good for both superstars. While it would help Rhodes to accommodate himself on SmackDown, the program will also be good for Waller, considering he will be locking horns with a top name. Although this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if it materializes soon.

Grayson Waller sent a message to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after Payback

At Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes surprised the WWE Universe when he announced Jey Uso would be the new member of Monday Night RAW. Rhodes made this announcement on The Grayson Waller Effect. While The American Nightmare exited the ring, Waller fell victim to a Superkick from Jey.

As Waller was lying down, Rhodes just watched on. After Payback ended, Grayson Waller sent a message to The American Nightmare and Jey. On Instagram, Waller congratulated the duo for getting the 'Grayson Waller rub.' The upstart wrote:

"Congrats to the two newest recipients of the Grayson Waller Rub: @americannightmarecody & @uceyjucey. I see big things coming up in both [of] your futures - you’re welcome."

Well, the abovementioned post by The Aussie Icon can land him in trouble if Cody Rhodes is drafted to SmackDown. While there is no update on The American Nightmare's future yet, there is a strong feeling among fans that he will land on SmackDown. If this happens, it will be worth watching what he does on the blue brand.

