We all know that Cody Rhodes will collide with Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will lock horns with the Men's Elimination Chamber match winner, Drew McIntyre, at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the babyface duo will be pulling off double duties at WrestleMania 40.

The former rivals will join forces with each other to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock on the opening night of WrestleMania 40. However, this may not turn out smoothly for The American Nightmare as Seth Rollins could turn on him, backing out of their WrestleMania tag match. If that indeed happens, this may lead to Rhodes calling his brother, the 15-time champion, Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, for help.

Expand Tweet

For fans unaware, the former WWE star left the Stamford-based promotion in April 2019. While it has been five years since his departure from WWE, he could return if his brother, Cody Rhodes, asks for his help.

Given their tumultuous relationship, the creative team could have Rollins turn heel on Rhodes on The Road to WrestleMania 40. This could lead to The American Nightmare seeking his brother Dustin's help. The 15-time champion could step in to help his brother in his war against The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Dustin Rhodes believes that his brother Cody Rhodes could finish his story this year

Dustin Rhodes is of the opinion that his brother Cody Rhodes could finally realize his dream of winning a WWE World Title this year. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the 15-time champion said that he is hoping that The American Nightmare will finally finish his story in 2024:

"He has a story that he's had in his mind that he has to finish. We've all heard it every single week. I finish the story and I tell him that all the time and I hope he does. I think he's probably slated for it this year. I'm at least I'm hoping. He doesn't know yet, so. We’re just kind of playing it by ear," he said.

Expand Tweet

With Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns part II scheduled for the second night of WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare has a golden opportunity to finish his story. Will that happen? We will have to wait and see how things unfold.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Mania 40? Use the discuss button to share your thoughts.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE