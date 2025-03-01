Cody Rhodes must accept The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber

It's not easy being Cody Rhodes right now. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare is tasked with choosing whether he wants to be The Rock's champion or not. On one hand, this opportunity could change his life, but on the other hand, it could get him on the bad side of many.

However, before taking this decision, Rhodes must not factor in what others would think about him if he accepted the offer. Instead, he should go ahead and accept the offer. Yes, Rhodes should become The Rock's champion, and in this article, we will take a look at some reasons why.

Cody Rhodes will be able to ward off any threat surrounding his title

The one thing Cody Rhodes has not experienced since becoming Undisputed WWE Champion is - PEACE. Rhodes, 39, has constantly been attacked and challenged by some of WWE's best superstars like AJ Styles, Solo Sikoa, and friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens, among others.

In his championship reign, Rhodes has made many rivals who will all look to hunt him at some point. But, if he accepts The Rock's offer and becomes The Final Boss' champion, the former AEW star will be able to ward off any threat that surrounds his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes can turn heel

Is Rhodes a good babyface? Yes. But, those who have seen him as a heel know that he has unlimited potential in tapping his dark side. For example, when Rhodes turned heel in Ring of Honor, he was able to generate unparalleled heat. Even though it may not have gone viral, it gave a fair hint of The American Nightmare's potential.

If he wants to experience something similar, then shaking hands with The Rock would be perfect as it would make him an instant heel. Also, turning heel before WrestleMania 41 would give the Undisputed WWE Champion the chance to enter a blockbuster feud with John Cena, if the latter can win tonight's Elimination Chamber Match.

No shame in accepting The Rock's offer

If Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber tonight, there is no shame. Yes, champions like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected deals from Ted DiBiase and Vince McMahon respectively, but then there are superstars like Seth Rollins.

The Visionary fast-tracked his way to success in 2014 when he turned his back on The Shield and sided with The Authority. Similarly, by accepting The Rock's offer, Rhodes could make quick progress and go down as one of the greatest champions in WWE history.

