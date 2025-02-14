Cody Rhodes must be careful of former champion's potential trap on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is recovering from the brutal Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and will be waiting to see who will challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. His opponent will be the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match, but the American Nightmare should have his sights set on another SmackDown superstar, who could come after him.

Ad

This superstar is Carmelo Hayes, who attacked him from behind a couple of weeks ago before declaring for the Royal Rumble Match.

Carmelo Hayes could set up another sneaky attack on Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former NXT Champion could attempt to make another statement by attacking the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, so Cody Rhodes should have a few protective measures ready.

One option is to team up with fellow babyfaces, like LA Knight or Motor City Machine Guns, who could back him up and prevent Hayes from assaulting him in the ring or backstage.

MCMG has its sights set on the Tag Team Champions DIY but could come to Cody's aid, while The Megastar recently had a feud with Carmelo Hayes.

Ad

The American Nightmare could set the stage for a title match on SmackDown or the Elimination Chamber

Ad

Cody Rhodes has yet to be booked for a title match at the Elimination Chamber. It is not likely that he will have his next title defense at WrestleMania 41, which is two months away, so that he could set the stage for a match on SmackDown next week or at the Elimination Chamber.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion could issue an open challenge on the blue brand or at the chamber, which Carmelo Hayes could answer and earn a title opportunity. General Manager Nick Aldis could add a heavy stipulation in the other scenario, affecting Rhodes' status for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Cody Rhodes approaches Nick Aldis with a proposition

Ad

If Carmelo Hayes attempts to confront him or even assault him backstage, Rhodes could meet SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and make him a proposition. This would include a match with Carmelo Hayes. If the latter emerges victorious, he would get a future title match.

That scenario would allow the former NXT Champion to get back on track and move in a new direction on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback