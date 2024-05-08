Cody Rhodes needs to make a major career diversion for the next WWE Premium Live Event

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash: France in what was considered one of the best matches of the night. However, to elevate his title reign further, The American Nightmare may need to contemplate making a significant change.

While Cody has historically been an advocate for being a fighting champion, it may not always be necessary for him to defend his coveted title at every premium live event.

There are a variety of reasons why Cody Rhodes should consider a significant shift in his approach before WWE's upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes should not defend his championship at every WWE Premium Live Event

After a grueling encounter while defending his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash: France, Cody Rhodes should consider not defending his title again at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Overexposure of title defenses can diminish interest in big matches and make title reigns less memorable. The American Nightmare would be better off spacing out his title defenses for massive events such as the Clash at the Castle or SummerSlam in the upcoming months.

King of the Ring should be the focus

A premium live event focused on the prestigious King of the Ring tournament has the potential to overshadow the Undisputed WWE Championship match, and vice versa. This could negatively impact the superstars involved and potentially detract from their performances.

Therefore, it would be sensible to exclude Cody Rhodes from the match card and instead involve him in a promo segment or in hyping up the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Engage in heated feuds instead of defending the championship every single month

Defending a championship regularly showcases fighting spirit and resilience, but it may not always be the best business decision.

With the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event approaching in less than three weeks, WWE must overcome the challenge of generating fan interest with limited build-up time.

Therefore, excluding Cody Rhodes from the match card in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, could be beneficial. Instead, the company could focus on building intense feuds that could lead to big-money matches, rather than simply defending the title just for the sake of it.

