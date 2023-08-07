Cody Rhodes' old friend and former tag team partner to turn on him and begin a lengthy rivalry following SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility

Cody Rhodes secured a significant win at SummerSlam 2023 as he conquered Brock Lesnar. Not only did Rhodes win the match, but he also earned The Beast Incarnate's respect. Lesnar endorsed his opponent after the bout in what many believe was a passing of the torch moment.

Following the monumental victory, Cody Rhodes would want to restart his world title pursuit. However, an old friend could stop The American Nightmare in his tracks. SummerSlam turned out great for Rhodes but not for former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, as the latter lost to Gunther.

Drew McIntyre has been losing a lot of steam lately and seems stuck in limbo. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated that WWE needs to turn McIntyre heel due to the shortage of on-screen villains for Rhodes to work with.

Given the history of Rhodes and McIntyre as former tag team champions, they can produce a great feud if the latter turned heel to target his friend.

''I mean, Drew needs to go heel, and you know, that's the most logical thing for him to do, especially when you've got both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, you know, who are gonna need fresh opponents, especially Cody,'' said Meltzer.

The history of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

In 2010, Rhodes and McIntyre joined forces to become a tag team. Not only did they find success as a duo, but they also captured the tag title during that period. The two men lost their gold at Bragging Rights 2010. They later went separate ways and focused on their singles careers.

The similarities between the two men don't end there. Both stars were released by the company at different points and went on to make a major name for themselves outside of WWE. While McIntyre became a major star in IMPACT Wrestling, Rhodes became one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling. A program between these two men will surely bring out the best in both of them.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here