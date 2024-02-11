Cody Rhodes to quit WWE and rejoin AEW due to 2-time Intercontinental champion? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes will have a shot at redemption when he steps into the ring against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, could The American Nightmare shock fans by jumping ship to AEW due to a two-time Intercontinental Champion in the coming months?

The superstar in question is The Rock. Thursday night's WrestleMania Kickoff press event saw Cody Rhodes pick Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40. Following that, the 38-year-old star took shots at The Tribal Chief before talking about his family. This led to an irate Rock slapping The American Nightmare.

Later, a backstage video of The Great One surfaced where he can be seen barking orders at The Game, Triple H. The Rock can be seen telling WWE's Head of Creative to fix things, or he will.

Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be surprising if The Rock makes Cody's life miserable on the main roster. One should keep in mind that the two-time Intercontinental Champion was recently added to the board of directors of the TKO. Hence, he may use his power to torment Rhodes in WWE.

Speculation of Rhodes jumping ship to AEW was rife when The Rock seemingly inserted himself in the title picture, and that could end up being the case if The American Nightmare falls victim to The Rock's power play in the coming days.

However, it's important to note that these are mere speculations at this point in time, and the likelihood of the same happening is very slim.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE is grooming Cody Rhodes as the next John Cena

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno claimed that the Stamford-based promotion is grooming Cody Rhodes as the next John Cena.

Speaking on the Keepin' IT 100 podcast, the veteran said that Rhodes could replace The Cenation Leader in WWE in the coming days:

"They're grooming the next John Cena. A super over baby face that checks all the boxes and looks great. He does the Make-A-Wish stuff, he does the appearances, he does the media. The John Cena spot. They've gotta replace John Cena!" He said.

On another note, it will be interesting to see if Rhodes is able to finally achieve his dream of winning a WWE World Title by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Cody Rhodes has what it takes to dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.