Cody Rhodes to receive help from returning 39-year-old WWE star on RAW? Potential analyzed

Cody Rhodes is currently in a feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW alongside Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. However, with Rollins heading in another direction, Rhodes and Zayn are outnumbered by Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

Kevin Owens could return this week on RAW to equalize the numbers game. Owens has been on hiatus due to a rib injury, but he made his comeback last week in a dark match on SmackDown. Hence, it appears that the 39-year-old is medically cleared and is on the verge of returning to WWE television.

The Judgment Day has been hovering over Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn lately. Therefore, there's a good possibility that Kevin Owens could return on RAW and align with the two babyfaces to take on the heel faction. It could potentially lead to a multi-man match at Payback 2023.

With WWE seemingly not planning an Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout at Payback, Owens and Zayn could be booked in a non-title contest against The Judgment Day. Moreover, adding the former Universal Champion to the ongoing feud can garner significant attention from fans.

Is winning the World Heavyweight Championship Cody Rhodes' ultimate goal?

The American Nightmare is currently a part of Monday Night RAW, and fans believe that at some point, he will pursue the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE also teased it on a few occasions as Seth Rollins and Rhodes crossed paths on the red brand.

Rhodes' ultimate goal, however, is to capture the WWE Championship, as he aims to win it to honor his late father. WWE legend Dusty Rhodes never won the coveted title during his active career. Hence, The American Nightmare wants to fulfill that dream in his current run.

The RAW Superstar mentioned his aim to win the WWE Title in his latest documentary and interviews. At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was inches away from fulfilling his dream, but he failed to secure the championship and was bested by Roman Reigns.

Despite the setback, Rhodes has continued to gain momentum in WWE. He is rumored to face Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

