Cody Rhodes to receive unlikely help from 32-year-old WWE Superstar against Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes' segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown was cut short when Solo Sikoa pulled in backstage. The American Nightmare wanted to confront The Street Champion immediately, but was stopped by a member of The New Bloodline as Sikoa had to answer some questions about family business.

During the same episode, The Street Champion inadvertently cost Jacob Fatu the Elimination Chamber qualifying match. He accidentally took out Tama Tonga with a Samoan Spike instead of Cody Rhodes, which distracted The Samoan Werewolf. It seemed that Fatu was about to attack Sikoa when Damian Priest took advantage to defeat him.

It seems that WWE might be setting up a match between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber to settle scores for the final time. Usually, The Bloodline members have supported The Street Champion in his title matches, but this time Jacob Fatu might choose to lead The Bloodline away from Solo Sikoa amid rising tension and help The American Nightmare retain the championship.

This will allow the wrestling juggernaut to create a rivalry between Sikoa and Fatu, setting up a match for WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes might face John Cena at WrestleMania 41

The superstars who have qualified for the men's match are John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. Apart from McIntyre and Cena, all the other superstars are actively working on WWE RAW. Since Cody Rhodes is representing the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, chances are that it will not be a star from the red brand who will face him at WrestleMania 41.

Between Drew McIntyre and John Cena, fans would prefer to see The Champ win the men's match and secure his championship spot at WrestleMania 41. Even if The Leader of Cenation does not win the 17th world championship, he deserves to main event his last WrestleMania.

During the course of the year, Triple H can book him for the World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW for the 17th world championship.

