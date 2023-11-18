Cody Rhodes recruiting former World Champion for Survivor Series WarGames team? Exploring potential clue on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was spotted backstage on WWE SmackDown last night with General Manager Nick Aldis when the female superstars were shown talking about their WarGames Match.

Rhodes is a RAW Superstar, and despite him making an appearance to save LA Knight from The Bloodline, it is still unclear why he was part of last night's show. Aldis has been doing a lot of business on SmackDown over the past few weeks, and he could have been making a deal with Rhodes to allow Kevin Owens to compete in Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Clearly, there is a deal in play because Becky Lynch came over from RAW to partner with SmackDown's female superstars in their WarGames Match against Damage CTRL. There could possibly be some kind of deal between the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis that will allow Kevin Owens to appear for the RAW team while SmackDown has Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes knows the odds are stacked against him now that Drew McIntyre has joined The Judgment Day's side for the Men's WarGames Match and appears to be set to be named as part of their team.

Will Randy Orton make his return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

The biggest rumor heading into this weekend's Survivor Series is that Randy Orton is expected to make his WWE return. There is a belief that he could return on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW and be announced as the final member of the babyface team for the Men's WarGames Match.

Orton has not wrestled for 18 months, and Survivor Series WarGames would be throwing him back into the deep end, but The Viper would definitely be up for the task if Cody Rhodes makes the call in time.

