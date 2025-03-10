Cody Rhodes to release unaired footage of WWE legend's message to John Cena? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has been hurting physically and emotionally ever since John Cena turned heel on him at Elimination Chamber. He cut a promo on the latest episode of SmackDown and urged The Champ to "come and get some." It hasn't been easy for The American Nightmare to accept that his challenger, who was WWE's top babyface, has aligned with Rhodes' arch-nemesis ahead of WrestleMania 41.

An important element of The Rock-Cody Rhodes angle is Dusty Rhodes' legacy. The Final Boss keeps reminding the Undisputed WWE Champion about the connection and respect he had for Rhodes' late father. During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry revealed that Dusty Rhodes was extremely fond of John Cena and would speak highly of The Leader of Cenation.

The WWE Hall of Famer believed that The American Nightmare should release certain backstage clips of his father praising John Cena so the world could finally see why Cody Rhodes was hurting exponentially more than one expected. Mark Henry's words could truly inspire the Undisputed WWE Champion to show the WWE Universe that The Champ turned his back on the man who spoke as if John Cena could walk on water!

"Dusty [Rhodes] liked John [Cena], and I don't think it was out to the world, but behind the scenes, Dusty used to talk about John like he could walk on water," Mark Henry revealed. "Those are the things that's hurting Cody [Rhodes]. Those are the things that the world really needs to know. I hope Cody pulls a clip of John interacting with his dad, just so y'all could see what I've seen."

Cody Rhodes can expect help from a former champion at WrestleMania 41

The American Nightmare doesn't have anyone who can help him on the Road to WrestleMania. Superstars such as Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are engaged in their feud, which was triggered by The American Nightmare helping Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso are tangled with CM Punk and Gunther, respectively. Given that it's The Rock backing John Cena, the current champion will need someone's helping hand.

The one man in all of WWE who can be Cody Rhodes' strongest ally is Roman Reigns himself. The duo has already worked together as a tag team against The Bloodline, and they both have unfinished business with The Final Boss.

The Only Tribal Chief helping The American Nightmare could be the final stepping stone in setting up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.

