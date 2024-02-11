Cody Rhodes to be replaced by 4-time World Heavyweight Champion on RAW after picking Roman Reigns? Exploring the chances

The main event of WrestleMania 40 has been confirmed, with Cody Rhodes set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare finally made his choice earlier this week, having earned a title shot by winning the Royal Rumble.

As a result, Rhodes will likely move to SmackDown. This opens up a spot for a big name to move over to RAW. However, instead of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis battling it out with intense negotiations, they could opt to wait until Elimination Chamber.

The men's Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins' challenger at WrestleMania 40 is a dual-branded affair. At least one SmackDown star will be in it, as Randy Orton qualified for the bout by defeating Sami Zayn this Friday.

If he emerges victorious in Perth, The Viper would effectively take Cody Rhodes' spot as the top babyface on RAW next to The Visionary. Orton could have a fun rivalry with Rollins, having previously faced each other at The Show of Shows in 2015.

Expand Tweet

However, his chances of becoming a 15-time world champion would hinge on whether Drew McIntyre gatecrashes the feud. Regardless, WWE should keep The Legend Killer away from Rhodes so their eventual feud feels as fresh as ever.

WrestleMania 40 wouldn't do too badly if the two world title matches at the event are Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton, with McIntyre possibly getting involved. A supporting cast of IYO SKY, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and, of course, The Rock makes this one of the most stacked 'Manias possibly ever.

Will Cody Rhodes finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

As for whether The American Nightmare will actually win the big one, it's pretty much now or never. If Roman Reigns wins a second straight 'Mania main event against Cody Rhodes, it's pretty much curtains for his chances to dethrone The Tribal Chief. That would leave his story incomplete.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes has to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Failure to do so would severely damage his value as the potential face of the company. Furthermore, Reigns will likely be busy with The Rock following the springtime supercard. There is no better time to pull the trigger than April 7th, 2024.

Will Cody Rhodes finally finish the story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!