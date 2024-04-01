Cody Rhodes revenge, The Rock gets smashed & more - 3 surprises that may happen on the WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition of the red brand for WrestleMania XL. The show is set to feature the anticipated arrival of The Bloodline including The Rock and Roman Reign's presence. However, not only this, but the Stamford-based promotion has also announced that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free, which adds a layer of extra excitement to tonight's episode.

On this note, let's discuss three surprises that might unfold during this edition of WWE RAW:

#3. Bronson Reed might secure another win over Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

In the previous edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed out of nowhere secured a victory over Sami Zayn in a singles encounter. Bronson's win came as a surprise to fans, considering Zayn's WrestleMania 40 title showdown against Gunther.

The company has announced a rematch between Reed and Sami for this week's RAW, and the former might likely emerge as the victor again with the aid of the Gunther-led Imperium. This angle will also help the creative to generate more heat between the Ring General and Zayn and project the latter as the ''ultimate underdog'' for The Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. The Judgment Day might suffer a big loss

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day is also scheduled to be involved in a tag team encounter on the forthcoming episode of WWE RAW. The heel faction will lock horns with DIY and New Day in a tag-team affair.

However, the conclusion of this match might surprise fans as the villainous faction could suffer a defeat. The possibility of the RAW faction losing primarily stems from the recent tease by Stamford-based Promotion about the split of this group.

A defeat just before their high-profile WrestleMania showdown might elevate tension among the faction members, and things could reach a boiling point during the Six-Pack Ladder Match this weekend.

#1. Cody Rhodes might take bloodbath revenge from The Rock on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

One of the major things fans would be looking forward to seeing on this week's RAW is how Cody Rhodes would respond to the vicious beatdown he suffered at the hands of The Rock last Monday. The American Nightmare would be determined to exact revenge on The Final Boss ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

As Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear on this show, Cody might bring both Jey Uso and Seth Rollins to take the Tribal Chief out, before setting his sights on The Rock. Rhodes may look to return the favor to The Final Boss by leaving the latter a bloody mess.