Cody Rhodes to be unable to compete against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 due to 3 former champions? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes is set to headline WrestleMania again with Roman Reigns this year. However, three former champions might make sure he doesn't even make it to The Show of Shows.

The Superstars in question are The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. As fans must be aware, The American Nightmare declared that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals last night at the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event.

Following that, WWE officially announced the high-profile match for WrestleMania 40. However, Cody Rhodes could be sidelined from the high-profile encounter due to an injury.

Apart from Rhodes' decision, the WrestleMania Kickoff media event also saw a confrontation between The Rock and The American Nightmare, which ended in the former slapping the latter. With that, WWE laid down the breadcrumbs for The Great One's heel turn last night.

The Great One could fully embrace his dark side in the coming days. The Rock could join forces with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to lay waste to Rhodes shortly. The Brahma Bull, along with Solo and Jimmy, could injure The American Nightmare before his all-important clash against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

This potential angle could then result in Rhodes getting sidelined from his match. It is all mere speculation at the time of writing, fans will have to tune in to find out how the story unfolds.

The Rock mocks Cody Rhodes' fans

The Rock recently fired verbal volleys at Cody Rhodes' fans, calling them out for targeting him.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The People's Champion called some of the fans crybabies before advising them to shut their mouths and enjoy the ride The Rock is taking them on:

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But The Rock says this: those Cody crybabies, whoever 10 tweets, they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth. The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride. So, hashtag that," said The Rock.

With Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Brahma Bull at the event.

Do you want WWE to add The Rock in Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and make it a triple threat? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

