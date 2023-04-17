Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is expected to reveal some matchups for Backlash 2023, the company's first PLE following WrestleMania 39, scheduled for May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is building up to be a highly important pay-per-view replete with blockbuster matches and main event Superstars. The Premium Live Event will take place at San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

So far, the match card for the next event has been packed with exciting encounters. According to reports, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will headline the event. There are currently no official matches, but we expect the creative team to change that in tonight's broadcast of RAW.

With Lesnar set to feature on tonight's episode, this presence will almost certainly result in him accepting Rhodes' challenge to a match at Backlash.

While the event's card is still unclear, there have been a few surefire announcements. Let's look at the five matchups that might be revealed tonight.

#5 Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny vs The Judgment Day

Bad Bunny's presence will elevate the event.

At WrestleMania 39, Bad Bunny made an unexpected entrance and sat down at the Spanish announcers' table. However, during the match between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, he snatched a steel chain from Dominik, who was ready to strike Rey Mysterio with it.

Dominik Mysterio questioned Bad Bunny about his involvement in the most recent episode of WWE RAW. In reaction, Bad Bunny knocked him down with a fast right hand. Damian Priest stepped in and choke-slammed Bad Bunny through the announcer's table, assaulting and injuring him.

The Mysterio family's current storyline has been among the finest in WWE, and the inclusion of Bad Bunny, a top musician, and Damian Priest will be extremely helpful to the success of Backlash, particularly in Puerto Rico.

#4 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

Rhodes looks to even the score.

Brock Lesnar is all set to make an appearance on tonight's episode of the red brand. Cody Rhodes is entitled to an explanation from The Beast Incarnate for his heinous deeds two weeks ago. Many have questioned Lesnar's motivations in light of the sudden altercation between him and Rhodes.

Rhodes had beef with Lesnar after the latter rendered him lifeless in the ring following WrestleMania 39 on RAW.

Their bout will almost certainly be the main event at Backlash, with The American Nightmare putting down the challenge on RAW last week. Only time will tell how this heated rivalry will manifest itself in the ring.

#3 Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs The Bloodline

The Bloodline may face its toughest challenge yet.

Matt Riddle returned to RAW following WrestleMania to assist Kevin Owens, who was being assaulted by The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Riddle even appeared on SmackDown the following week to take on the stable.

It makes sense for Riddle to be a part of the plot because he was written off television due to an attack from The Bloodline members; thus, this is a reasonable showdown for everyone involved. Furthermore, it allows Zayn and Owens to battle The Usos again without having the tag team belts on the line immediately after their epic performance at WrestleMania.

#2 Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky – WWE Raw Women’s Championship match

Bianca and IYO SKY have faced each other before.

In a triple threat match on RAW last week, Iyo Sky defeated Piper Niven and Michin to secure the number one contender spot and a future championship chance against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley gave up a slot for her and teased a separation after being disappointed by Iyo's triumph, potentially laying the groundwork for a Damage CTRL breakup.

With no date set for the title match, the upcoming Backlash PLE appears to be the most likely choice. It would be fantastic to see Sky have a solo focus on a larger card. An announcement is expected tonight.

#1 Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

This is a dream match for many fans.

Trish Stratus surprisingly attacked Becky Lynch last week on RAW after the two lost the Women's Tag Team Titles. Lita was attacked backstage earlier in the evening by an unidentified attacker. Trish stood in for Lita as she and Lynch defended the belts against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Stratus will be on RAW tonight and is expected to explain her previous week's conduct against Becky Lynch. The question of when these two WWE Superstars from different generations will finally face off in a match is still open. While their program may extend until SummerSlam, they may face off in San Juan first.

