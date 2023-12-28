Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns to have a major influence on CM Punk's first WrestleMania after WWE return? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk referenced Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns just two weeks after his WWE return. The Straight Edge Superstar said his story would begin after WrestleMania during the MSG live event last night. Could Rhodes vs. Reigns have a major influence on Punk’s first 'Mania in over a decade?

The Second City Saint is rumored to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Triple H might book Rollins to go over Punk, causing the Straight Edge Superstar to chase after the title, similar to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare has spent the last year discussing wanting to finish his story, something he couldn’t do at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes was the fan favorite in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns but lost due to Bloodline's interference.

He challenged the Tribal Chief to a rematch the following night on RAW but was interrupted by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate tricked the American Nightmare into teaming with him against The Bloodline, only to viciously assault him ahead of the match.

Rhodes and Reigns would come face-to-face only once after the heinous assault. They had a face-off on the October 13, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. That show occurred nearly six weeks before CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE.

How should WWE book CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania?

Roman Reign is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a blockbuster match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE needs to book the Tribal Chief in another title defense at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Speaking of the chamber, the February Premium Live Event must feature a number one contender’s match to determine the Tribal Chief’s opponent for WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes should emerge as the winner.

CM Punk, on the other hand, should start his road to WrestleMania by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

