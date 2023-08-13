Cody Rhodes to win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and dethrone 38-year-old star? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could throw a major curveball at fans by having Damian Priest lose his Money in the Bank contract to Cody Rhodes soon.

On Monday's RAW, Finn Balor told The Archer of Infamy that his briefcase was causing problems in The Judgment Day before JD McDonagh suggested Priest get rid of it. Given that, WWE might have hinted at the former United States Champion losing the coveted briefcase soon.

If that is indeed the case then Priest could lose his MITB contract to Cody Rhodes. As you may know, The American Nightmare is reported to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. With Gunther rumored to win the Royal Rumble next year, WWE could have Cody win the briefcase from Priest to get another shot at The Tribal Chief.

The Archer of Infamy could be forced to put his contract on the line against The American Nightmare in the coming days, leading to Finn Balor inadvertently costing his stablemate the match.

Rhodes could then use the contract to dethrone Roman Reigns next year. Meanwhile, Balor and Priest could feud against each other in the coming months.

Cody Rhodes wants to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While he succumbed to a devastating loss at The Show of Shows this year, Cody Rhodes is far from done with Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare is still chasing his dream of winning the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Rhodes said:

"The goal is the same, is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn’t mean other stories won’t happen that will also be finished and it doesn’t mean there aren’t other milestones, we’re talking about good things like video game covers, but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman’s shoulders and it’s the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a lotoof mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen."

Will Rhodes be able to defeat Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Only time will tell.

