Cody Rhodes to win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest and dethrone current champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for the fans in the coming days as Cody Rhodes could win the Money in the Bank briefcase from Damian Priest to dethrone a current champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Roman Reigns. As fans know, CM Punk made his epic return to WWE last month at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Following that, The Best in the World revealed on the previous episode of WWE RAW that he would participate in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match next month. While Cody Rhodes was the favorite to win the whole thing, things have changed drastically following Punk's return.

The American Nightmare is now the joint favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, sharing the top spot with Punk. If the latter does end up winning the high-profile encounter, the only way left for Cody Rhodes to get to Roman Reigns could be by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The creative team could have The American Nightmare potentially win the coveted briefcase from Damian Priest to get another shot at The Tribal Chief. While Punk could win the Rumble to get a shot at Seth Rollins, Rhodes could use the briefcase to potentially dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, it is important to note that these are mere speculations, and the WWE Universe will have to wait and see how things unfold with time.

Cody Rhodes is still targeting Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes faced a heartbreaking loss against Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 39. Despite that, The American Nightmare is seemingly far from done with The Tribal Chief.

In an earlier interview with ComicBook Nation, The American Nightmare revealed that he is still targeting the gold on Reigns' shoulders. Rhodes, however, admitted that he would have to move a lot of mountains to get another shot at The Big Dog.

"The goal is the same, is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me, as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler, I came here wanting one thing. It doesn’t mean other stories won’t happen, that will also be finished, and it doesn’t mean there aren’t other milestones. We’re talking about good things like video game covers. But the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman’s shoulders, and it’s the biggest match that WWE could do, but it would take a lot of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen." Rhodes said.

