Cody Rhodes to work in the tag team division upon his return to WWE? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes has yet to make a WWE appearance post his WrestleMania 41 loss against John Cena. The former Undisputed WWE Champion has been tight-lipped over his tragic loss at the hands of The Last Real Champion. The American Nightmare can partially blame famous rap artist Travis Scott, as the 34-year-old's interference in the title match played a role in his defeat.

Therefore, when he returns, Cody Rhodes might go after both Cena and Scott. However, to handle the duo, the 39-year-old would need an ally. Thankfully, he has two choices in front of him. They are Randy Orton and the renowned Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Bad Bunny. Rhodes can pick either of them and challenge The Leader of The Cenation and the FE!N artist to a tag team match.

Randy Orton is his former mentor and a dear friend. Further, The Viper is also miffed with John Cena after his recent Backlash loss. This gives him another reason to side with Cody Rhodes and teach The Last Real Champion a lesson.

Bad Bunny can also be a smart choice because that would pit one rapper against another inside the squared circle. Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE was mulling over a potential tag team match featuring John Cena and Travis Scott. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer further confirmed the reports in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"There have already been reports of Scott and Cena doing a tag team match. The theory was that Bunny would be on the other side," Meltzer stated. [H/T: Newsweek]

Bad Bunny is a one-time 24/7 Champion. He started appearing in WWE in 2021 and made his official in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. He was also a part of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. At Backlash 2023, he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It remains to be seen if he will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on fellow rapper Travis Scott and John Cena in the coming months.

Cody Rhodes can return at WWE Money in the Bank PLE

During an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes mentioned that The American Nightmare would be in Los Angeles for the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7, 2025.

''I do believe he's still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show. Don't know if he is wrestling. Don't know if that's when his return will happen, but as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE.''

It remains to be seen if the company's biggest babyface will make his comeback at MITB 2025.

