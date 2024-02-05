Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL match against 19-year veteran to be confirmed on WWE RAW? Subtle hint explored

Cody Rhodes has likely been replaced by The Rock for the main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Of course, when The American Nightmare let go of the spot, fans almost waged war against WWE. However, the Stamford-based promotion has likely dropped a hint about The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 40 opponent.

In the previous episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins had urged The American Nightmare to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Furthermore, CM Punk announced that he won’t be a part of WrestleMania 40 after suffering a tear in his right tricep.

WWE has uploaded a video of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes rivalry on their YouTube channel. The rivalry history video usually comes before a match between two superstars. Given that WWE has uploaded it, The American Nightmare may accept the challenge of The Visionary tonight on RAW.

The Rock wanted to save WrestleMania by taking Cody Rhodes’ spot

Ideally, WrestleMania 40 should have been Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. These were the two matches fans had their heart set on. Unfortunately, CM Punk is unavailable due to injury, and Brock Lesnar is embroiled in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

With Punk and Lesnar not making it to WrestleMania, The Rock reportedly stepped in to save The Show of Shows with his star power. It’s possible he didn’t think it would backfire this way, but WWE is monitoring the reactions closely.

"While WWE had been expertly building to a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns rematch, some sources believe it was done by The Rock to, as one source stated, “save #WrestleMania” after CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, for very different reasons, were taken off the board from the biggest weekend of the year."

Since Dwyane Johnson joined TKO’s Board of Directors, his authoritative power has increased manyfolds. As a result, Triple H cannot overturn this creative as per his whims and fancies. However, the change in creative direction has come as a big shock and disappointment for the WWE Creative team.

Will The American Nightmare get his re-match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

