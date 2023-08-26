Cody Rhodes' WWE SmackDown appearance gave him an unfortunate honor

Cody Rhodes made a notable appearance on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown. His presence was likely due to the change of plans after the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's passing.

The American Nightmare played a significant role in the show by paying tribute to the legendary Terry Funk. He also announced a special Terry Funk hardcore match which took place between the Street Profits and Brawling Brutes.

Moreover, while honoring Terry Funk, Cody Rhodes also took a moment to mention Bray Wyatt as well, drawing a parallel between the two as cowboys in the best possible way. It's worth noting that Cody Rhodes's appearance on the show places him in an unfortunate but honorable position. After the recent show, he has now been part of tribute shows for both Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in All Elite Wrestling and Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

Furthermore, Erick Rowan is another star who was part of both Brodie Lee and Wyatt's tribute show. Also, his appearance, along with that of Braun Strowman, held significant meaning as a tribute to The Wyatt Family Leader. For those unaware, both Erick Rowan and Strowman are former members of The Wyatt Family stable, which was led by Bray Wyatt.

Overall, the combined efforts and heartfelt tributes from WWE and the superstars themselves transformed last night's SmackDown into one of the most memorable and emotionally assessed shows for fans.

Cody Rhodes announced for WWE Payback 2023

In addition to this, the company has also revealed Cody Rhodes's participation in the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023. Many fans are anticipating that Rhodes might be booked for a tag team match alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, facing off against The Judgment Day.

Instead of the six-man tag match, WWE announced a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect featuring The American Nightmare. This segment will also mark the first interaction between Rhodes and Waller, as they have not yet faced each other on WWE television.

Grayson Waller Effect special edition announced for Payback 2023

Notably, Waller has already hosted a few big names on his show, like Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Edge, and AJ Styles. With Rhodes set to appear on Payback 2023, he will undoubtedly be another noteworthy addition.

However, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for fans during this unique edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. This occurrence might potentially pave the way for a future match and rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller.

Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 PM at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

