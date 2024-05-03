Cody Rhodes' WWE Title reign could be in danger if 2 former champions show up at Backlash to attack him

WWE Backlash will mark Cody Rhodes' first premium live event as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. However, The American Nightmare faces a significant challenge as he defends his title against AJ Styles.

However, Rhodes' first PLE title defense could be in jeopardy if former RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson show up at Backlash to aid The Phenomenal One in securing victory. In this article, we will discuss compelling reasons why Rhodes needs to be extra cautious in his match against AJ Styles.

They are still close in real life

Despite the storyline separation of The O.C. due to Styles' heel turn, Gallows and Anderson still have a close friendship in real life with Styles. This raises the possibility that the Stamford-based promotion might have reunion plans for them.

With AJ heading towards a massive title bout, the former tag team champions might show up to support their real-life friend. This could potentially lead to their reunion in the company.

In addition, it could add an intriguing dynamic to the storyline and pose a significant threat to Cody Rhodes' title defense at Backlash.

Styles confirms no imminent retirement ahead of WWE Backlash

On various occasions, AJ Styles has discussed the possibility of retiring from the Stamford-based promotion. These discussions have led many fans to speculate that the multi-time World Champion could be nearing the end of his career in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Amid this, WWE recently uploaded a video on their official YouTube channel showcasing the hardcore preparation the veteran is undertaking for his Backlash match.

At the end of the video, the veteran addresses the speculation surrounding his retirement. He stated that while some may think he is done because he talked about retirement, he doesn't plan to hand up his boots anytime soon.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes needs to be careful about their clash against Styles as AJ is also determined to capture the Undisputed WWE Title. Styles could therefore employ the assistance of his close friends and allies in getting the task done. The star may not see eye to eye with Anderson and Gallows, but when it comes to getting the job done, the veteran tag team is unmatched in terms of prowess.

SmackDown needs a strong heel faction due to the Draft

The WWE Draft 2024 has led to Monday Night RAW acquiring a more stacked roster compared to the blue brand, resulting in SmackDown losing several major factions and tag teams. Consequently, the show now needs a strong heel faction to bolster its roster, this could potentially lead to The O.C. being reunited at the upcoming event.

A heel O.C. would inject a fresh element into the landscape of SmackDown and provide a formidable force to rival the stacked roster of Monday Night RAW. Rhodes will easily become their first target thanks to his upcoming match against AJ Styles. He will also be a marked man because of him the top champion in WWE.

It is safe to say that Rhodes will need to have a pair of eyes at the back of his head and Seth Rollins will not be there to protect him as he did at WrestleMania.

