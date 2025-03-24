Confronting WWE legend; asking Hall of Famer for his favor - 3 Things CM Punk can do on RAW

CM Punk will return to Monday Night RAW after a one-week absence, and there’s no doubt his presence on the red brand will shake things up. The show will air live from Glasgow, Scotland, as the European Tour continues.

The Best in the World is preparing for his Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, where he will face off against his rivals Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. With that in mind, we take a look at three things the RAW star can do on the March 24 episode.

#3. He could take a shot at Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

CM Punk is expected to kick off Monday Night RAW and cut a promo on his upcoming match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. After an explosive showdown and a major brawl on SmackDown, The Best in the World is expected to take a shot at the OTC and The Visionary.

Therefore, it is likely that Seth Rollins will appear on RAW and interrupt Punk's segment, as the rivalry between the two superstars is far from over. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is not advertised for RAW, but he could make a surprise entrance and attack Punk.

#2. He could ask Paul Heyman for his favor

Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor because the latter stepped up to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline defeat the new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

And now it could be the time for The Best in the World to ask The Wiseman for the favor. It's unclear what this favor is about, so we can only speculate.

Punk could ask the Hall of Famer to insert him in the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, so he could main event WrestleMania 41.

The other scenario is that he could tell Paul Heyman to convince RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to the Triple Threat Match at 'Mania to raise the stakes and make things even more interesting.

#1. CM Punk could confront John Cena on RAW

The Cenation Leader will appear on RAW for a second straight week, and another heated confrontation is expected to take place between him and Cody Rhodes ahead of their Undisputed Championship match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Still, the 16-time World Champion could see another superstar, CM Punk, take a shot at him on the red brand.

The Best in the World has already called out John Cena following the latter's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber, so it would be surprising if Punk didn't interrupt Cena's promo on RAW.

What the two will say, however, is unclear, but it will create a new angle in the feud between the two stars, as CM Punk is expected to become part of John Cena's farewell tour.

Additionally, he could announce that he will be in Cody Rhodes' corner at 'Mania to protect him from interference by The Rock, who aligned with Cena at Elimination Chamber.

