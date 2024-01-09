Could 2024 be the year of another former WWE Champion's return and possible final match? Analyzing the likelihood

WWE Universe witnessed the returns of several massive superstars in 2023. The Stamford-based promotion kept the same energy in 2024 when RAW: Day 1 saw the return of The Rock. Overall, it seems like the promotion is in a mood to stage massive returns.

Hence, in the coming weeks, wrestling fans could witness the return of a former WWE Champion. The champion in question is Batista. The last time Batista appeared inside the squared circle was in 2019 when he faced Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35.

However, this could change as The Animal could make his return in 2024. Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to his induction. The Stamford-based promotion could now finally induct him in 2024.

The possible return and induction of the 54-year-old superstar could also see him compete in a match against someone like Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative, a potential return of Batista would create plenty of excitement in the WWE Universe.

WWE legend Batista spoke about what changed his life

Over the course of his career, Batista has achieved plenty in his life. From success in WWE to an acclaimed acting career, The Animal is widely regarded. In a recent reel on Instagram, Batista spoke about his journey to success and mentioned that bodybuilding is what changed his life.

In the reel, the former WWE Champion mentioned that bodybuilding affected his life at a young age when he was getting into trouble. Detailing how bodybuilding changed things for him, Batista said:

"The biggest thing people need to know about me is how bodybuilding affected my life when I was young, and I was getting into a lot of trouble. I just didn't have any positive place to put my energy into until I found bodybuilding and fitness and amateur wrestling. Bodybuilding specifically kind of changed the direction of my life because no matter what, I could always find a gym to train, and always made me feel good."

Batista went on:

"It was always therapeutic for me. So really want to tell people that it changed my life, I'm not exaggerating. And my weightlifting and bodybuilding fitness led me to professional wrestling, and that then led to my film career. It all kind of ties in. I give credit to where my original journey started, and that was with bodybuilding."

It is heart-warming to see Batista speak about his journey to success. Whether wrestling or acting, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be recognized as one of the best by many people.

